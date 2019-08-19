The opening round of the 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament kicked off on tonight's RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota.

Two matches were held on tonight's RAW - Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro and Cedric Alexander defeated Sami Zayn.

Next week's RAW from New Orleans will see the final first round matches for the red brand as The Miz faces Baron Corbin and Ricochet goes up against Drew McIntyre. Cedric will face the winner of Miz vs. Corbin while Joe will face the winner of Ricochet vs. McIntyre.

The first round SmackDown matches will begin on tomorrow's blue brand episode from Sioux Falls, South Dakota as Kevin Owens faces WWE 24/7 Champion Elias and Apollo Crews does battle with Andrade. The following week will see Ali vs. Buddy Murphy and Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin.

Above is video from Joe vs. Cesaro and below are a few shots from Alexander vs. Zayn, along with a look at the updated brackets: