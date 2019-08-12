- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring WWE Hall of Famers getting destroyed.

- Below is a preview clip for Tuesday's "Miz & Mrs." episode with The Miz risking life and limb to get the perfect photo angle for Maryse:

- Paige revealed on Twitter that she will not be with The Kabuki Warriors on tonight's WWE RAW as they challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. She's missing the show because she needs another operation on her neck.

As noted, Paige revealed over the weekend that she missed her SummerSlam Meet & Greet because she had to visit her doctor, where it was determined that she needs to undergo neck surgery to fix a new hernia, which is related to the original career-ending neck injury that she suffered during the December 2017 WWE live event in Uniondale, NY. Paige noted that she will be going under the knife with Dr. Juan Uribe, who also worked on the necks of Tyson Kidd and Nikki Bella.

Paige wrote on Twitter this evening, "I wish I could be there for #Raw but you all KNOW I'm watching my girls, the #KabukiWarriors, tonight in their #WomensTagTitles match!"

Kairi Sane indicated that Paige will be undergoing surgery next week.

Sane wrote, "Dear @RealPaigeWWE, Next week is a very important one for you, so we know you can't be with us tonight. We'll do our best to make you proud by becoming the Women's Tag Team Champions! We will miss you, but we will see you soon!"

You can see their tweets below along with Paige's video: