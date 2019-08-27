RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins were not backstage for last night's RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, according to PWInsider.

Rollins and Lynch missed RAW because they are still on vacation, which is also why last weekend's RAW live events and the events scheduled for this coming weekend were nixed. As noted, Rollins and Lynch were engaged to be married this past week while on vacation.

The backstage segment on last night's RAW with Rollins and Braun Strowman was filmed last week and put into this week's show.

As noted, Strowman vs. Rollins for the Universal Title has been announced for WWE Clash of Champions on September 15, along with Strowman and Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Lynch did take to Twitter today and respond to last night's promo from Banks, as seen below.

Lynch wrote, "Pity you can't promo in emo memes and song lyrics too, huh?"