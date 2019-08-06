Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Recap of last week's main event, where Drake Maverick defeated Mike Kanellis, and swore to put his focus on being a better general manager going forward. He says that Kanellis is still able to compete in the division if he so chooses, but that no special handouts will be given. He announces that in tonight's headliner, six men will face off in a six-pack challenge to determine a new number one contender for Drew Gulak at SummerSlam. Superstars competing: Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, Jack Gallagher, Oney Lorcan, Ariya Daivari, and former champion Tony Nese.

205 Live intro song.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. Tonight's show takes place in Detroit Michigan. Humberto Carrillo makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. Lucha House Party (minus Kalisto) is out next. Lince Dorado will be facing Carrillo, with Gran Metalik accompanying him at ringside.

Humberto Carrillo versus Lince Dorado

Tie-up. Carrillo forces Dorado into the corner...Dorado flips out and both men reset. Dorado with a takedown. He rings Carrillo's arm...Carrillo with a very athletic escape. They reset again. Waistlock from Carrillo. He applies a wristlock. Pace picks up...Dorado hits a headscissor but Carrillo fires right back with his signature spingboard arm-drag. Carrillo and Dorado go for a kick that's caught...they respectfully place the other's foot down. Carrillo off the ropes...springboard headbutt that sends Dorado to ringside. Carrillo goes for a suicide dive...Dorado catches him with an enziguri at the ropes. He dumps Carrillo out. Flying crossbody from Dorado connects!

Back in the ring Dorado nails a springboard splash for a nearfall. He slows things down with a chinlock, then transitions into a shoulder stretch. He kicks Carrillo in the back for added pressure. Carrillo breaks free with a series of elbows...Dorado with a frankensteiner but Carrillo rolls through for a pinfall...two count. Dropkick by Dorado keeps him in control. He charges Carrillo in the corner...he moves...springboard arm-drag blocked by Dorado...back and forth striking...they trade basement dropkicks...both men are down.

Carrillo with a corner lariat and dropkick in succession. Standing moonsault with pin...Dorado kicks out. Carrillo goes to pick him up...Dorado hits a jawbreaker. He climbs to the top...aces high crossbody! Carrillo sneaks a shoulder out. Flurry of elbows from Dorado...he goes for the golden rewind stunner...Carrillo has it scouted....Dorado manages to retake control and connects with knees to the face. He climbs again...Carrillo uses the ropes to get up...Dorado drops a leg onto Carrillo's head and neck. He climbs again...splash misses! Carrillo right back to his feet...springboard enziguri takes Dorado down. Cover...another two count. Scoop slam. Carrillo goes for his finisher but Dorado bounces up before Carrillo can make it to the top ropes. They both end up there...chops from Dorado nearly knocks Carrillo off. Dorado teases a superplex to the outside...Carrillo blocks it...he pushes Dorado into the ropes then dropkicks him to the outside! Back in the ring he takes out Dorado with a tope con hilo! Ref getting close to the 10 count...Carrillo about to get back in the ring...Dorado pulls him out...double countout.

Match ends in a double countout.

Carrillo argues with the ref that he made it back in time, but she tells him he didn't. Carrillo takes out Metalik and Dorado on the outside with a tope con hilo, then stands tall to end the segment.

Promo from Tony Nese. He says he truly believed he would win back the cruiserweight championship from Drew Gulak at Extreme Rules but that it just wasn't his night. He calls tonight the perfect opportunity to get back in the hunt, and guarantees that he'll be walking out of Toronto as the champion once again. "I honestly don't know where I stand in this division if I don't."

Preview for NXT Takeover Toronto, streaming this Saturday on the WWE Network.

The ending of the Carrillo and Dorado match is shown again, with commentary claiming that Dorado was desperate to keep Carrillo from winning.

Backstage Dorado is taking off his gear when Ariya Daivari strolls up. He tells Dorado that he understands why he did what he did, and that he could be the breakout star of the Lucha House Party, as long as he loses the dead weight. Dorado calls Daivari a fool for trying to pit him against his friends. Daivari fires right back, saying that Kalisto is the one who is competing for a title shot tonight, and Dorado is on the sidelines. He tells Dorado that if he wins the championship at SummerSlam, that perhaps he would allow Dorado to be his first challenger. Gran Metalik walks up and Daivari leaves, with Dorado pondering the idea.

Main event time. Kalisto is out first, followed by Tony Nese, Jack Gallagher, Ariya Daivari, and Oney Lorcan. Akira Tozawa is out last. Here we go.

Kalisto versus Jack Gallagher versus Tony Nese versus Ariya Daivari versus Oney Lorcan versus Akira Tozawa to determine the number one contender

Daivari slides to the outside. Tozawa makes him pay with a suicide dive. He throws Daivari back inside...everyone unloads on Daivari with stiff shots. Irish Whip to the corner. Daivari climbs and tries to crossbody everyone but they all move. Things eventually break down, with Lorcan and Kalisto going at it and Tozawa tying up with Nese. Kalisto goes for a dive but Tozawa cuts him off with a superkick. Monkey flip from Kalisto to Nese...he lands on his feet. Nese with his signature combo onto Tozawa...Kalisto jumps in with a headscissor. Nese picks Kalisto up and throws him onto Tozawa. Lorcan and Nese now..Lorcan with stiff chops but Nese fires his own right back. Lorcan bounces off the ropes...he takes out the lot outside with tope con hilo. Nese joins in shortly after. Gallagher reaches under the ring...he has the umbrella. He climbs...Mary Poppins! Everyone is down!

Kalisto attempts slingshot onto the crowd...they catch him and toss him over the announce table. Daivari isolates Lorcan away from the group and wears him down back in the ring. Lorcan reverses a whip and lays into Daivari with running corner attacks. He goes for a third...superkick from Daivari. Daivari climbs the middle rope...Lorcan catches him with an uppercut. Gallagher back in...he targets Lorcan's knee and goes for a Muta lock...Tozawa ties up Gallagher in the octopus...Nese puts the Muta lock on...everyone is in a submission! Daivari breaks it up then plays to the crowd. Kalisto back in...he spikes Daivari with a frankensteiner but his pinfall is broken up.

Superkick by Nese onto Lorcan. He hits the sunset driver for a nearfall. Tozawa charges...Nese catches him and powerbombs him onto Lorcan! Gallagher with a flurry of clubbing blows onto Nese...Nese answers with one stiff forearm but Gallagher rebounds off the ropes with a headbutt. Cover...Nese kicks out. Lorcan and Nese end up on the top...Lorcan goes for a half-and-half...Nese blocks it and sends him to the outside. Kalisto jumps in and punches Nese into a tree-of-woe. Gallagher climbs to attack Kalisto while Nese hangs...Nese pops up for a German while Gallagher superplexes Kalisto. Daivari right there...frogsplash...two count! Everyone down again. Round of applause from the crowd.

Daivari and Lorcan rekindle their rivalry by chopping each other. Lorcan wins the exchange...he goes for the half-and-half...Daivari counters and hits the hammerlock lariat! Kalisto out of nowhere with the Salida del sol...Tozawa out of nowhere with the top rope senton...Gallagher with a headbutt...Nese sends him in the corner and nails the running Nese. Lorcan from behind...half-and-half suplex! Cover...he got em!

Oney Lorcan wins by pinfall and is the new number one contender

Commentary confirms the title matchup for this Sunday at SummerSlam. Lorcan briefly celebrates before the champ, Drew Gulak, comes out to stare him down. Lorcan points to the sky, while Gulak holds the belt at the entrance path.

That's the show friends.