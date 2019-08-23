- WWE posted this video looking at the first singles losses for 20 Superstars, from Randy Orton to Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock and others.

- The first two WWE NXT TV episodes for the USA Network are sold out. As noted, NXT will premiere on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18 from 8-10pm ET, live from Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. The September 25 episode is also sold out.

We noted earlier how WWE canceled the September 11 and September 12 NXT TV tapings when the USA deal was announced this week, but allowed ticketholders to transfer those seats to the first two NXT USA episodes. The events were almost immediately sold out. There's no word yet on when future NXT USA tapings will be put on sale, but we will keep you updated.

- Oney Lorcan took to Twitter this week and recalled a WWE 205 Live pre-match interaction with Vince McMahon.

"ONE TIME BEFORE A MATCH VINCE MCMAHON CAME UP TO ME AND SHOOK MY HAND AND SAID SOMETHING BUT I WAS SO FIRED UP AND READY TO KICK ASS I COULDNT UNDERSTAND HIM SO I JUST YELLED ROCK N ROLL AND MADE THE ROCK N ROLL SIGN WITH MY HAND AND I THINK HE LOVED IT AND WALKED AWAY," Lorcan wrote.

You can see the full tweet below: