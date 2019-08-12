Tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW ended with Elias as the WWE 24/7 Champion.

The first title change saw The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder pin R-Truth for the title, becoming the first dual-champion to hold the title. Their reign lasted for less than a minute as Kalisto took out The Revival, allowing Carmella to help Truth get the pin to regain the title. Truth and Carmella then returned to the backstage area but Elias was waiting with a guitar. Elias smashed the guitar over Truth's back and then covered for the title.

Elias is now a three-time WWE 24/7 Champion. The Revival are now one-time 24/7 Champions and Truth became a twelve-time champion when he won the title back from them.

Below are a few shots from tonight's WWE 24/7 Title changes at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto: