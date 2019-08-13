WWE has announced Charlotte Flair vs. Ember Moon for tonight's SmackDown episode.
Flair will look to keep her momentum going following the win over WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Moon lost to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at SummerSlam.
Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Below is the current line-up for tonight's SmackDown, along with WWE's announcement on Flair vs. Moon:
* Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy
* Charlotte Flair vs. Ember Moon
* How will Randy Orton respond to the kendo stick attack from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston
* What's next for Kevin Owens and more SummerSlam fallout
Ember Moon to clash with Charlotte Flair
Ember Moon will get the chance to bounce back from her crushing SummerSlam loss to Bayley when she goes one-on-one with Charlotte Flair tonight on SmackDown LIVE.
After defeating WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on Sunday, The Queen will be looking to continue to prove herself as the best female Superstar of all generations when she takes on The War Goddess. Moon claimed victory in their last encounter several weeks ago, pinning Flair with a rollup and dropping her with the Eclipse after the match. Will The Shenom have the upper hand this time, or will Flair make Moon bow down to The Queen?