WWE has announced Charlotte Flair vs. Ember Moon for tonight's SmackDown episode.

Flair will look to keep her momentum going following the win over WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Moon lost to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at SummerSlam.

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's SmackDown, along with WWE's announcement on Flair vs. Moon:

* Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy

* Charlotte Flair vs. Ember Moon

* How will Randy Orton respond to the kendo stick attack from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* What's next for Kevin Owens and more SummerSlam fallout