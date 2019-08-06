WWE is preparing to takeover the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada for SummerSlam Week.

The event will begin with Superstars appearing at the Toronto Blue Jays batting practice on Thursday, and will end with next Tuesday's SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena, the same venue that will also host WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019", SummerSlam and RAW.

Below are all the details from WWE:

STAMFORD, Conn., August 6, 2019 – WWE's SummerSlam descends upon Toronto with a week-long lineup of events, including fan experiences and community outreach programs. SummerSlam takes place this Sunday, Aug. 11, in front of a sold-out crowd at Scotiabank Arena, streaming live around the world on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET. Fans across Canada can also watch live on WWE Network, which is available on Rogers and other local providers.

The events include:

Toronto Blue Jays Batting Practice – Thursday, Aug. 8

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE Superstars Braun Strowman and Christian will visit the Rogers Centre to interact with players, take part in batting practice and throw out the first pitch prior to the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the New York Yankees.

SummerSlam Meet & Greet – Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11

SummerSlam Meet & Greet is the biggest WWE fan event of the Summer. The event will take place at Metro Toronto Convention Centre where fans will have access to their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends during autograph signings and photograph opportunities.

SummerSlam Superstore – Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre will host the 6,400 sq. ft. SummerSlam Superstore throughout the weekend. This free-to-the-public shop will house the largest collection of SummerSlam merchandise under one roof, including Championship titles, Superstar apparel and a wide range of SummerSlam items. The Superstore is open on Friday from 2-10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Be a STAR Bullying Prevention Rally – Friday, Aug. 9

WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke will speak about the importance of bullying prevention to Club members at the Toronto Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club. In 2016, WWE and The Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched a multi-year partnership focusing on youth development and bullying prevention efforts around Be a STAR, WWE's bullying prevention initiative.

Rogers Cup – Friday, Aug. 9

WWE Superstars Titus O'Neil, Ember Moon and Cesaro will attend a quarterfinal match of the Rogers Cup and participate in the ceremonial coin toss.

CN Tower – Friday, Aug. 9

WWE Superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (The IIconics) will be joined by Special Olympics Ontario athletes for an exclusive meet-and-greet and photo opportunity prior to braving the famous EdgeWalk at the CN Tower. Defining the Toronto skyline at 553.33m (1,815ft 5in), the CN Tower is Canada's most recognizable icon and will be lit in blue and orange this Sunday, Aug. 11, in celebration of SummerSlam.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto – Saturday, Aug. 10

Emanating from Scotiabank Arena, NXT TakeOver will stream live around the world on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET. Fans across Canada can also watch live on WWE Network, which is available on Rogers and other local providers. Adam Cole defends his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match; Mia Yim challenges Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship; Velveteen Dream faces Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong in a Triple Threat Match with the NXT North American Championship on the line; The Street Profits defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly; Candice LeRae takes on Io Shirai.

SummerSlam – Sunday, Aug. 11

A sold-out crowd with WWE Universe members from around the world will converge on Scotiabank Arena for SummerSlam, WWE's Biggest Event of the Summer. Seth Rollins takes on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar; Kofi Kingston defends his WWE Title against Randy Orton; Natalya challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship in a Submission Match; SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley puts her title on the line against Ember Moon; Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (if Owens loses, he must quit WWE); Finn Bálor renews his rivalry with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt; United States Champion AJ Styles takes on Ricochet; Canada's own Trish Stratus returns to the ring against Charlotte Flair and more!

Special Olympics Ontario Unified Boat Race – Monday, Aug. 12

WWE, an international partner of Special Olympics, is hosting a Unified boat race at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club. Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners will be joined by Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Superstars Ali, No Way Jose and Tony Nese while they participate in technique drills and games, culminating with a 150-meter race to end the day.

Girl Up Leadership Panel – Monday, Aug. 12

In conjunction with Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment Launchpad, WWE and Girl Up will host a leadership panel discussion with more than 50 girls and boys from the greater Toronto area about the power of sports and how to eliminate biases. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville and WWE announcer Kayla Braxton will be on hand to take part in the discussion. Last October, Girl Up and WWE announced a multi-year partnership to support the creation of Sports For a Purpose, which will create a culture of sports participation for girls around the world.

Monday Night Raw – Monday, Aug. 12

For the third consecutive night, WWE will take over Scotiabank Arena with Monday Night Raw. Fans in attendance will witness the fall-out from SummerSlam, with the event broadcast live on USA Network in the U.S. and Sportsnet 360 in Canada at 8/7 C.

SmackDown LIVE – Tuesday, Aug. 13

WWE caps off four consecutive nights of action in Toronto as SmackDown LIVE emanates from Scotiabank Arena at 8/7 C on USA Network in the U.S. and Sportsnet 360 in Canada.