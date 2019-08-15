WWE announced today that Roman Reigns has inked a new multi-year deal with the company.
We reported earlier this week, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, that Reigns had signed a new multi-year contract. There's still no word on how long the deal is for, bu WWE has been re-signing talents to 4 and 5 year deals as of late. The contract was reportedly signed back in July.
Below is the full announcement on The Big Dog re-signing:
Reigns is one of WWE's most decorated Superstars, having held the WWE, Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships during his career. Earlier this year, Reigns won the first-ever WWE Moment ESPY after his return to the ring from battling leukemia.
