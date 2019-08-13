As noted on Monday, WWE Shop began selling a new Firefly Funhouse playset box that included exclusive merchandise for Bray Wyatt and The Fiend.
WWE has announced that the limited edition boxes sold out in under 3 hours. WWE made just 500 of the $39.99 boxes, and noted that they will not be creating any more.
The boxes immediately started popping up on eBay. Sellers on that platform currently have the boxes listed for $225, $249 and $250.
The boxes included an exclusive Fiend t-shirt, an autographed Wyatt postcard, playset cutouts and display set to turn the box itself into a Firefly Funhouse, pictures, stickers, and more.
Below is WWE's announcement on the sell out:
The box may be gone, but there's still plenty of other Bray Wyatt merchandise to help light the way. All you have to do is... let him in.
