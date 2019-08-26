- WWE posted this video of Sarah Schreiber playing a game of "What's My Name?" with fans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during a RAW commercial break earlier tonight.

- WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will be back on next week's RAW from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Last week's RAW saw Rey's son Dominick talk him out of unmasking and retiring during a backstage segment. Below is the announcement for next week:

Rey Mysterio returns to Raw next Monday night Two weeks after his son Dominick pulled him from the brink of retirement, Rey Mysterio will return to Raw next Monday night. A crushing 2-out-of-3 Falls Match loss to Andrade nearly caused The Ultimate Underdog to hang up his mask for good, but an inspirational appeal from his son – who wants to team up with his father in WWE someday – led Mysterio to change his mind. Although many in the WWE Universe support the masked icon's decision to continuing competing in WWE, his critics question whether this choice was a wise one. Regardless, Mysterio is ready for the next challenge when he returns to Monday Night Raw next week, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

- Tonight's RAW from New Orleans saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley pick up a non-title singles win over WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross. Bayley took to Twitter after the match and commented on going back to the blue brand.

She wrote, "Back to #SDLive I go. With the #SDLive locker room. SMACKDOWN"

