WWE has announced that The Undertaker will return to SmackDown on Tuesday, September 10 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As we've noted, WWE will return to MSG on September 9 and September 10 for back-to-back RAW and SmackDown tapings. Taker is not being advertised for RAW as of this writing.

Regarding the listings on the MSG website, their updated advertisements have Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for RAW and Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for SmackDown. These would be the dark main events, if they happen at all. The original listings, which can still be found on the MSG website, had Baron Corbin vs. Rollins and Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for RAW, and a Triple Threat for SmackDown with Kofi defending against Orton and Dolph Ziggler. Corbin has been pulled from the match with Rollins and Ziggler has been pulled from the Triple Threat. Other Superstars still being advertised are Lynch, Evans, Corbin, Ziggler, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Cesaro, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and The Usos.

Below is the full announcement on Taker's return to SmackDown and MSG. It should be noted that the 7:45pm ET start time is for the locals attending the show, not for the USA Network broadcast.