WWE has just added two more title matches to Clash of Champions. The first match that they announced was Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz.
The second match to be announced today for Clash of Champions is, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods vs. The Revival.
WWE Clash of Champions will be on September 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Below is the updated card:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte
KING OF THE RING FINALS
TBA vs. TBA
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo