WWE has just added two more title matches to Clash of Champions. The first match that they announced was Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz.

The second match to be announced today for Clash of Champions is, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods vs. The Revival.

WWE Clash of Champions will be on September 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the updated card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

KING OF THE RING FINALS

TBA vs. TBA

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

