WWE confirmed today that NXT will begin airing on the USA Network starting on September 18th. In a press release sent to Wrestling Inc., it was noted that WWE and the USA Network reached an agreement "in principle", and that the show will be live for two hours every week.

"The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand," said WWE CEO Vince McMahon. "Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown."

WWE also confirmed that the show will take place each week from Full Sail University.

Below is the full press release: