Ryan Pappolla previews tonight's WWE RAW from New Orleans in this new video.

- As noted, WWE Superstar Peyton Royce got married to AEW star Shawn Spears this past weekend. WWE congratulated the couple on their website and referred to Spears as his real name and his former WWE ring name, Tye Dillinger. You can see WWE's congratulatory announcement below:

Peyton Royce gets married The summer of love continues in WWE (Drake Maverick excluded) with the nuptials of Peyton Royce and Ron Arneill (Tye Dillinger) this weekend. WWE offers its congratulations to Royce and Arneill on their wedding. Cheers to a marriage that is nothing short of…IIconic.

- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN earlier today. Hart named UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and UFC middleweight fighter Chris Weidman as his favorites in MMA.

Hart had major praise for Khabib and predicted that he will retire without suffering another loss. He said, "I really love his style. I want to see the guy that can beat him, I don't think anyone's going to beat him. I bet he retires [inaudible]."