WWE has announced three matches for the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show at 5pm ET: Oney Lorcan vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Apollo Crews vs. Buddy Murphy and The IIconics vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Remember to join us later today at 5pm ET for live SummerSlam coverage from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

Kickoff Pre-show

Buddy Murphy vs. Apollo Crews