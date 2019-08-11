WWE has announced three matches for the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show at 5pm ET: Oney Lorcan vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Apollo Crews vs. Buddy Murphy and The IIconics vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
Remember to join us later today at 5pm ET for live SummerSlam coverage from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the current card for tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match
The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)
Kickoff Pre-show
Buddy Murphy vs. Apollo Crews