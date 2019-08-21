- Above is new video of Australian WWE NXT Superstars Shane Thorne and Bronson Reed having words ahead of tonight's NXT episode. Thorne has had issued with the NXT Breakout Tournament competitors since the tournament began, accusing them of taking up TV time for people like him. Thorne interrupted Reed's interview, discussing the tournament.

"The Breakout Tournament was something special, it was full of amazing competitors and it was one of the biggest opportunities of my career, but now that I'm h ere, I'm going to ask Mr. Regal for more because I am the leader of Australian Strong Style, and I am NXT's resident Thick Boy, and...," Reed told the interviewer before Thorne interrupted.

"You know mate, really? I know we're meant to be mates and all but Mr. Regal don't have time for you, he's a busy man and he already gave you an opportunity. What did you do? You blew it," Thorne said.

Reed and Thorne continued to argue over Reed blowing it. Thorne went on about everything he did to help get Reed into NXT, and all he did was waste everyone's time. Reed then challenged Thorne to a match. Thorne warned him that it's a bad idea to pick a fight with him, but he accepted.

- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE 205 Live tapings from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota saw The New Day's WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E team with Roman Reigns to defeat Randy Orton and The Revival in six-man action.

Reigns celebrated after the match by tossing pancakes to the fans with Kofi and Big E. One correspondent in attendance noted to us that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were taunting a fan at ringside before the match got started, when Wilder flicked the sweat from his head at the man, and the man responded by spitting on both Dawson and Wilder. We're not sure if the spit hit The Revival or what happened because of that, but the match started as usual.

As noted, Big E and Xavier Woods were held off the SmackDown episode to sell the RAW beating from Orton and The Revival.

- As noted, this week's SmackDown saw the King of the Ring tournament continue as Andrade defeated Apollo Crews to advance and WWE 24/7 Champion Elias defeated Kevin Owens to advance. Below is post-show video of Cathy Kelley interviewing Andrade and Zelina Vega. Cathy said it seems like Andrade will do anything and everything to win the tournament, and that's when Vega interrupted.

"Excuse you, are you implying something? Are you implying that Andrade did not win that on his own? Because that's what I saw. He was the winner, the ref held his hands. I'm telling you right now that Andrade is going to be the new King of the Ring, hands down. I'm just getting ready for the future, this is what's going to happen. I have a crown, you don't see anybody else walking around with crowns here. Andrade is going to be the King," Vega said.

Andrade added, "I don't have a plan. This is my destiny. I will be the new King of the Ring."