WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was with singer Khalid tonight in Atlanta. Before Khalid's concert started Flair came out to introduce him, which Ric posted a video of it on Twitter.
He tweeted, "Introducing @thegreatkhalid In Atlanta On His Free Spirit Tour! WOOOOO!"
Before sharing the video of him introducing the singer, Ric Flair shared a photo of the two together with the caption, "To Be The Man, You Got To Know The Man! WOOOOO."
Below is the video from the concert and a photo of Ric Flair and Khalid:
Introducing @thegreatkhalid In Atlanta On His Free Spirit Tour! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/zrRDXCArA9— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 15, 2019
To Be The Man, You Got To Know The Man! WOOOOO! @thegreatkhalid pic.twitter.com/tcsORb1WQg— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 15, 2019