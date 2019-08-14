WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was with singer Khalid tonight in Atlanta. Before Khalid's concert started Flair came out to introduce him, which Ric posted a video of it on Twitter.

He tweeted, "Introducing @thegreatkhalid In Atlanta On His Free Spirit Tour! WOOOOO!"

Before sharing the video of him introducing the singer, Ric Flair shared a photo of the two together with the caption, "To Be The Man, You Got To Know The Man! WOOOOO."

Below is the video from the concert and a photo of Ric Flair and Khalid:

Introducing @thegreatkhalid In Atlanta On His Free Spirit Tour! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/zrRDXCArA9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 15, 2019