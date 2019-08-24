This morning WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent out a reminder to WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and singer Taylor Swift that he's The Man.

Flair wrote, "I Hate To Break It To You Both @BeckyLynchWWE And @taylorswift13, But I'm THE MAN!!! And To Be THE MAN, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! WOOOOO!"

Yesterday Taylor Swift released a called The Man and as most known Becky Lynch calls herself The Man. Lynch did retweet Swift's announcement about her new song and wrote, "A woman can be The Man. I am that woman."

Below is his tweet as well as Becky's:

