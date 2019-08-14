WWE has hired Japanese wrestling veteran Kendo Kashin to work as a Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Real name Tokimitsu Ishizawa, the 51 year old former masked junior heavyweight worked as a guest trainer at the Performance Center back in February of this year, as was revealed by Finn Balor on Twitter at the time.

Kashin, who also has experience in MMA, held several titles for New Japan Pro Wrestling, including the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title twice, and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. He won NJPW's Young Lion Cup in 1996 and the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in 1999. Kashin also won ROH's Best of the American Super Juniors tournament in 2005.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the hire: