The first round of the 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament wrapped on tonight's SmackDown as Ali defeated Buddy Murphy to advance, and Chad Gable defeated Shelton Benjamin.
Ali will now face Elias in a quarterfinals match on next week's SmackDown, while Gable will face Andrade. As noted, next Monday's RAW will feature Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin in quarterfinals matches.
The winners of next week's matches will do battle on the September 9 RAW and the September 10 SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The winners of those two matches will then go on to the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15 for the finals.
Above is video from tonight's Ali vs. Murphy match, and below are shots from Gable vs. Benjamin:
