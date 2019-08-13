As noted, next Monday's WWE RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota will feature the return of the King of the Ring tournament. Above is the promo for the tournament and below is a video looking at the participants.

WWE indicated on Monday night that next Monday's RAW will see the beginning of the tournament, but the rest of the competition will play out over the next few weeks.

In an update, the finals of the KOTR tournament will take place at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The tournament matches will be held on both RAW and SmackDown until the finals are determined. WWE should be announcing the KOTR brackets soon.

The sixteen-man tournament will feature 8 Superstars from RAW and 8 Superstars from SmackDown - the red brand will be represented by Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, and The Miz. The blue brand will be represented by Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, WWE 24/7 Champion Elias, Kevin Owens, and Shelton Benjamin.

The last KOTR tournament took place in April 2015, and was won by Bad News Barrett. Before that the last tournament was held in November 2010, won by Sheamus.