The final King of the Ring first round matches for the WWE RAW brand were held on tonight's show from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Baron Corbin defeated The Miz to advance to the quarterfinals while Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre to advance.

Next week's RAW will feature quarterfinals matches with Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe and Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander. The winners of those matches will do battle at the September 9 RAW from Madison Square Garden with the winner advancing to the finals at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15.

Tomorrow's SmackDown will feature the final two blue brand first round matches with Ali vs. Buddy Murphy and Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin. Next Tuesday's SmackDown will include WWE 24/7 Champion Elias vs. Ali or Murphy, along with Andrade vs. Gable or Benjamin. The winners of those matches will face off on the September 10 SmackDown from MSG, with the winner advancing to the finals on pay-per-view.

Above and below are videos from tonight's matches, along with an updated look at the KOTR brackets: