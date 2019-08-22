WWE is planning to launch their own podcast network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new network is expected to produce multiple podcast series with WWE Superstars. Full details on the podcast line-up will be announced at a later date.

WWE is partnering with Endeavor Audio for the new project. WWE currently works with Endeavor Streaming to power the WWE Network. Endeavor Audio already works with The Bella Twins on their Bellas Podcast.

"Storytelling is at WWE's core and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio," said WWE Advanced Media Executive Vice President Jayar Donlan. "Partnering with Endeavor Audio, an expert in podcasting, will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform."

Endeavor Audio Senior Vice President Moses Soyoola added, "We're always looking to pair dynamic content with the best formats for listeners. Through our new partnership with WWE, we're looking forward to tapping into their iconic event portfolio and talent base to create compelling audio content for their fans."

Stay tuned for more details on the new network.