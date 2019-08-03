

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke make their entrances as Tom Phillips and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans

Evans throws her glove as Brooke. Brooke ducks a Woman's Right attempt by Evans. Brooke connects with several forearm strikes to Evans. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Evans. Brooke eventually hits a Powerbomb on Evans. Brooke pins Evans for a two count. Brooke goes for a Back-Handspring Elbow, Evans moves out of the way. Evans hits her Woman's Right finisher on Brooke. Evans pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Ricochet defeating Andrade, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn and Cesaro in a Gauntlet Match.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Jerry Lawler's Kong's Court segment with a verbal confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus.

A recap of the closing segment from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the start of a mystery of who attempted to take out Roman Reigns.

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance. Eric Young, EC3 & Robert Roode make their entrances. Roode has a beard again. Young noted on commentary that EC3 has thought Cesaro was the weak link on the team previously.

Robert Roode, Eric Young & EC3 vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

Roode and Kalisto lock up. Roode locks in a headlock on Kalisto. Kalisto sends Roode to the ropes. Roode hits a shoulder block on Kalisto. Later in the match, Metalik hits a missile dropkick from off the top rope on Roode. EC3 and Young break a pinfall attempt by Metalik on Roode. Kalisto comes into the ring. Young and EC3 send Kalisto right back out of the ring. Young and EC3 kick Dorado before sending him to the ropes. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a Double Stunner on Young and EC3. Kalisto hits a double springboard dropkick from off the top rope on EC3 & Young. Kalisto hits a Senton over the top rope onto Young at ringside. Dorado hits a Moonsault to the outside on EC3 as Metalik hits a Moonsault to the outside on Roode. Metalik rolls Roode into the ring. Metalik runs towards Roode in the corner. Roode dumps Metalik over the top rope to the apron. Metalik kicks Roode in the face. Metalik goes to the top rope. Roode pushes the rope, causing Metalik to fall. Roode hits his Glorious DDT on Metalik. Roode pins Metalik for the win.

Winners: Robert Roode, Eric Young & EC3

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar assaulting Seth Rollins.



