

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

Brooke briefly locks in a waist-lock on Logan. Brooke ducks a back elbow strike attempt by Logan. Brooke takes Logan to that mat with a headlock takeover. Logan backs Brooke to the ropes. Logan slams Brooke to the mat by pulling her hair. Brooke eventually rolls Logan up for a two count. Brooke elbows Logan. Logan connects with a forearm to Brooke. Logan runs towards Brooke in the corner, Brooke gets her elbow up. Brooke Suplexes Logan. Brooke clotheslines Logan. Brooke hits a back handspring elbow strike on Logan in the corner. Brooke hits a Twisted Splash on Logan. Brooke pins Logan for a two count. Brooke goes for another back handspring elbow strike, Logan catches her with a waist-lock. Logan hits a German Suplex on Brooke before pinning her for a two count. Brooke hits an Ensiguri on Logan. Brooke hits a Senton from off the top turnbuckle on Logan. Brooke pins Logan for the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Natalya & Trish Stratus by Disqualification.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar assaulting Seth Rollins.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Roman Reigns getting answers from Buddy Murphy.

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder make their entrance. The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder make their entrance.

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Hawkins and Wilder lock up. Wilder locks in a headlock on Hawkins. Hawkins sends Wilder to the ropes. Wilder hits a shoulder block on Hawkins. Hawkins clotheslines Wilder. Dawson comes into the ring. Hawkins clotheslines Dawson. Hawkins hits an arm-drag on Wilder. Later in the match, Wilder & Dawson attempt a Double Suplex on Ryder. Hawkins pulls Ryder out of it. Wilder and Hawkins hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Hawkins. Dawson inadvertently launches Ryder into a Rough Ryder on Wilder. Dawson rolls Ryder up and grabs his tights to secure the three count.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Goldberg's return during an in-ring segment involving The Miz, Shawn Michaels and Dolph Ziggler

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring the physical altercation between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens.



