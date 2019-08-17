The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke make their entrances as Byron Saxton, Sam Roberts and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke

They lock up. Brooke tosses Evans across the ring. Evans goes for a kick, Brooke catches her leg. Brooke sends Evans to the ropes. Evans dives into a roll over Brooke. Evans shows off by doing some pushups. Brooke strikes Evans. Brooke shows off by doing some one-arm push-ups. Brooke ducks a clothesline attempt by Evans. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Evans. Brooke eventually clotheslines Evans. Brooke hits a scoop slam on Evans.

Brooke hits the ropes. Brooke hits a Twisted Splash on Evans. Brooke pins Evans for a two count. Brooke goes for a back-handspring elbow, Evans catches her in a chokehold. The referee forces Evans to break the hold. Evans hits her Woman's Right finisher from off the second turnbuckle on Brooke. Evans pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeating United States Champion AJ Styles by Disqualification.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Sasha Banks returning and attacking Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder make their entrance. EC3 & Cesaro make their entrances.

EC3 & Cesaro vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Cesaro takes Ryder to the mat with a waist-lock. Cesaro locks in a head-lock on Ryder. Ryder sends Cesaro to the ropes. Cesaro hits a shoulder block on Ryder. Cesaro locks Ryder. Ryder hits a Flap Jack on Cesaro. Later in the match, Ryder hits a neck-breaker on EC3. Cesaro breaks a pin attempt by Ryder on EC3. Hawkins sends Cesaro out of the ring.

EC3 hits a modified STO on Hawkins. Hawkins rolls out of the ring. Cesaro tags in as Ryder rolls EC3 up. Cesaro hits a diving uppercut from off the turnbuckle on Ryder. Cesaro hits the Neutralizer on Ryder. Cesaro pins Ryder for the win.

Winners: EC3 & Cesaro

Highlights are shown of the recent Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline.

A recap of Roman Reigns defeating Buddy Murphy on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Rowan & Daniel Bryan confronting Roman Reigns backstage.