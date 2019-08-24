

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Sarah Logan and Dana Brooke make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Sarah Logan vs. Dana Brooke

Brooke ducks a clothesline attempt by Logan. They exchange waist-locks. Brooke ducks a back elbow strike attempt by Logan. Brooke pushes Logan. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Logan. Brooke eventually tackles Logan and strikes her several times. Brooke slams Logan's head off the second turnbuckle. Brooke ascends the turnbuckles. Brooke goes for a Senton from off the top rope, Logan gets her knees up. Logan pins Brooke for a two count. Logan goes for a Suplex, Brooke rolls her up for the three count.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap is shown of WWE 24/7 Champion Elias defeating Kevin Owens with assistance from Shane McMahon o

SmackDown Live to advance in the King Of The Ring Tournament.

Highlights are shown of the ongoing Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Sasha Banks attacking Natalya backstage.

Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado (with Kalisto) make their entrance. Robert Roode & Eric Young make their entrances. I was in attendance, Roode was very over with the live crowd.

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. Robert Roode & Eric Young

Young and Dorado lock up. Young locks in a wrist-lock on Dorado. Dorado elbows Young in the face. Dorado hits a snapmare on Young. Young hits a shoulder block on Dorado. Later in the match, Roode ducks a clothesline attempt by Metalik. Metalik hits a back-handspring into a Back Elbow on Roode. Metalik hits a superkick on Roode. Metalik hits a dropkick from off the second rope on Roode. Young breaks a pin attempt by Metalik on Roode. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a Stunner on Young. Dorado ducks a clothesline attempt by Roode. Dorado hits a Senton to the outside on Young. Metalik rolls Roode up for a two count. Metalik kicks Roode in the mid-section. Metalik goes to the top rope. Roode pushes the top rope, causing Metalik to fall. Roode hits the Glorious DDT on Metalik. Roode pins Metalik for the win.

Winners: Robert Roode & Eric Young

A recap from Smackdown Live is shown featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston hitting Trouble In Paradise on Randy Orton.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman defeating The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) for the RAW Tag Team Championships.



