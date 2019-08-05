Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with the entire roster on the stage. We see a "WE STAND WITH YOU" message on the big screen with outlines of Texas and Ohio. Mike Rome remembers the victims of the weekend shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and asks everyone in the arena to stand. We get a ten-bell salute.

- We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

- The opening video is interrupted by Samoa Joe standing on top of the announce table, yelling at Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young. Joe rants about being blamed for last Tuesday's mystery attack on Roman Reigns. Joe goes on about being wrongly accused last week, interrupting Cole and Graves after they interrupt him. Joe demands Cole show the footage again so we can determine the truth. We get a video package on the mystery attack.

We come back to Joe and he threatens to come to the ring and shut the show down until he gets the apology he deserves. Fans pop. And if anyone has a problem with it... the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya and Trish Stratus

Charlotte Flair is out next as Becky Lynch looks on. Natalya is out first for her team. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is out next. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole hypes the Sharpshooter vs. the Disarm Her at SummerSlam. Lynch and Natalya tangle to start the match. They trade shoves as fans chant for Lynch. Natalya avoids a Disarm Her and takes Lynch down. More back and forth on the mat now. Natalya applies an armbar but Lynch gets out and rolls her up for a 2 count. Lynch goes for a Sharpshooter but Natalya kicks her away. Lynch goes for another submission but Flair tags herself in. There's tension between Flair and Lynch. Flair goes to work on Natalya with kicks and chops.

Flair fights in from the apron and rolls Natalya up. More back and forth between Flair and Natalya. Natalya steps on Flair's back but Flair trips her and levels her with a big boot. Flair taunts Trish. Flair slams Natalya's face into the mat a few times and keeps her grounded while taunting Trish.

Flair ragdolls Natalya on the mat in front of Trish. Natalya fights up and out but Flair clotheslines her. Flair teases a tag to Lynch but mocks her instead. Flair keeps control of Natalya. Flair fights off a comeback attempt and rolls Natalya up for a 2 count. Natalya comes back and goes for a Sharpshooter but it's blocked. Natalya with a big clothesline. Flair swings at Trish but she hops off the apron, leading to Natalya rolling Flair for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Flair kips up in front of Trish. Trish comes through the ropes but the referee backs her off.

Lynch tags herself in with a hard shot. There's more tension between Flair and Lynch. Flair blindsides Lynch and leaves the ring to boos. Lynch talks trash as Flair walks off up the ramp. Lynch turns around to Natalya dropping her and applying the Sharpshooter. Lynch makes it to the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Natalya keeps the hold broken and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

- After the bell, Natalya drags Lynch back into the middle of the ring and keeps the hold locked. Trish comes in to get her partner off. Natalya takes it the wrong way and stares Trish down. Natalya storms out of the ring as Trish checks on Becky. Lynch recovers and limps around as her music plays. Trish checks on her again.

- We see Andrade ripping Rey Mysterio's mask off last week. Mysterio is shown walking to the ring now. We go back to commercial.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

Back from the break and out first comes Rey Mysterio. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and Andrade charges but misses. Rey goes to work but Andrade catches him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Rey knocks Andrade into 619 position with an enziguri but Andrade drops him with a shoulder. Rey dodges a basement dropkick and covers for a quick pin attempt. Rey drops Andrade face-first into the second turnbuckle. He charges but Andrade cuts him off and sends him down. Andrade stomps away now.

Andrade works Rey around now. Rey counters and sends Andrade to the floor. Rey runs and slides under the bottom rope, nailing a sunset flip into the barrier. We go to commercial with Rey standing tall on the floor.

Back from the break and Rey sends Andrade flying across the ring from up high. Fans pop as Vega screams from ringside. Rey covers for a 2 count. Rey goes to the apron and fights Andrade off with an enziguri. Rey goes to the top and hits the senton. Rey keeps control with more offense. Rey rolls through a pin attempt and kicks Andrade in the head for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Rey with a sunset bomb for a close 2 count. Andrade works Rey over with chops. Rey ducks a chop but Andrade levels him with a big back elbow for a close 2 count. Andrade can't believe it. Andrade climbs up but Rey cuts him off from behind. Rey climbs up but Andrade turns Rey upside down in the corner. Andrade with the big double stomp for a close 2 count.

Fans chant for the 619 as Rey looks to make a comeback. Rey rolls Andrade back for a close 2 count. Andrade comes back with a powerbomb into the corner. Andrade with the running double knees to the face in the corner for another close 2 count. Vega shows frustration. Rey comes back with more offense for another 2 count. Rey drops Andrade in the ropes and hits 619 for a pop. Rey goes to the top but Rey splashes and Andrade gets his knee up. More back and forth and pin attempts between the two. Andrade powerbombs Rey in the middle of the ring. Andrade goes for Rey's mask again.

Vega drops Rey over the ropes as Andrade has the referee distracted. Andrade takes advantage and hits the double underhook for the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

- After the match, Andrade celebrates as we go to replays. His music hits as Vega comes in the ring to celebrate the win.

- Still to come, The Miz and Dolph Ziggler sign their SummerSlam contract on MizTV with Shawn Michaels. Also, Kurt Angle will be the special referee for Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre.

- We get a look back at how Maria Kanellis won the WWE 24/7 Title on last week's RAW. We cut to video of Maria and Mike Kanellis at her OBGYN appointment. Maria goes on about taking the title into SummerSlam and she says Mike has one job - to protect her, her child and the title. He promises he won't let her down. The nurse calls Mike and Maria back to see the doctor. The other people waiting in the lounge look at each other, shocked at how Maria talks to Mike. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see Mike and Maria Kanellis waiting on Maria's doctor. She wants him to prove he's there for her. He hugs her but he's really pinning her for the WWE 24/7 Title. The nurse was the referee. Mike hurries back to the waiting room and we see R-Truth and Carmella in disguise. Truth pins Mike and runs off with the title, with Carmella on his back.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with Becky Lynch. Becky isn't worried about Natalya having the home country advantage at SummerSlam. She says Natalya has been letting Canada down for her entire career, why would she stop now. Lynch goes on about being the one thing Natalya's career needs, and says she will give Natalya's people a new hero on Sunday. We cut to Sarah Schreiber and Natalya for a response. Natalya promises there will be a big celebration in Canada on Sunday. Natalya says Becky can break her arm at SummerSlam but she still won't tap out.

- We see WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar backstage with Paul Heyman. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Heyman does his usual introduction and says his client has ordered him to educate each and every single fan in the arena and at home. Heyman goes on running down Seth Rollins and shows us a video package of Lesnar destroying Rollins last week.

Lesnar laughs at the video package. Heyman goes on and reveals that Rollins is in Pittsburgh tonight. Fans cheer. Heyman wonders why fans would cheer Rollins on. Heyman says Rollins has more balls than brains. Rollins' music interrupts but he's nowhere to be seen. Rollins finally comes out limping with a steel chair in hand. Lesnar laughs at him. Rollins slowly enters the ring with the chair. Lesnar strikes first with a shot to the ribs to bring Rollins down.

Lesnar goes to work with the chair now, nailing Rollins in the gut. Lesnar rams Rollins back into the corner a few times and stands over him. Rollins keeps crawling and reaching but Lesnar just toys with him. Heyman yells from ringside and asks Rollins what the hell is wrong with him. Rollins charges but Heyman knocks him down again. Lesnar drops Rollins in the middle of the ring with a F5. Lesnar stands over Rollins with the WWE Universal Title and raises it in the air. Lesnar walks off as we go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what Brock Lesnar just did to Seth Rollins. Rollins is in the ring with medics and officials still.

Rollins takes mic and talks about wondering if this is all worth it, week after week. It is. Rollins says this is all he's ever wanted. Some fans respond with the "What?!" treatment. Rollins guarantees he will defeat Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title on Sunday. Rollins slowly exits the ring and limps up the ramp, clutching his ribs. He refuses a stretcher and medical attention.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Fans pop in the arena. Angle talks about being back in his hometown but here comes WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They introduce themselves to Angle. They plug their title defense at NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" on Saturday. They go on and pull out their red solo cups. Ford starts pouring milk but Angle says he promised his wife he wouldn't do anything crazy. They talk about Angle being their hero and he agrees to have just one cup of milk. Drew McIntyre appears and he's not impressed with the comedy. Drew steps to Angle but Dawkins puts his hand on his chest to stop him. Drew says he comes in peace. Drew just wants to make sure Angle calls the match with Cedric Alexander down the middle because of their past. Drew taunts Angle some more and threatens to crack his skull open if he doesn't call it down the middle tonight. Drew walks off.

The Viking Raiders vs. Jay Alexander and Eric Abraham

We go to the ring and out come The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Two local enhancement talents are waiting in the ring, Jay Alexander and Eric Abraham.

The bell rings and Ivar goes right to work on Alexander. Abraham gets dropped as well. Erik tags in for the big double team. Erik brings the other jobber in the ring with a big German from the apron. Erik drops the original guy with a big elbow. The power moves continue as Ivar tags back in for the double teaming. Ivar hits a big splash from the top. They go on and hit the Viking Experience double team to get the pin and the win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

- After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as we go to replays.

- The announcers pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, who passed away at the age of 76 this past Thursday. We see some of the wrestler comments on Race from Twitter. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Cole leads us to a tribute video for WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Fans in the arena chant Harley's name.

Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to a big hometown pop. Angle will be the special guest referee for this next match. The music hits and out next comes Cedric Alexander. Drew McIntyre is out next, attacking Cedric from behind on the ramp.

Drew beats Cedric down the ramp and to the ringside area as Angle watches from the ring. Drew launches Cedric into the barrier again. Cedric tries to fight back. Cedric fights off the inverted Alabama Slam and sends Drew into the ring post. Cedric laps off the barrier and hits a huge tornado DDT on the floor.

Angle is in the ring alone when the lights start going out. The lights start flashing and we see "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the ring. Wyatt attacks Angle and brings him down with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt screams while holding Angle down. The lights stop flashing and we just hear Wyatt laughing over the arena. We go to commercial.