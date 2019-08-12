Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package on how Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Universal Title in the SummerSlam main event on Sunday.

- We're live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins takes a mic but looks out at the crowd cheering him on as his music plays. The music stops and a "burn it down!" chant starts up. Rollins says last night he didn't know he had what it took to Lesnar. He talks about how tough the last few weeks were, and how he went into the match not at 100% or as confident as he should have been. Rollins goes on to praise Lesnar and call him a beast. A "Beastslayer" chant starts up now. Rollins says when he emptied his tank out and had nothing left, something happened - the fans came alive. Rollins says in that moment, fans took him to a place he's never been in his entire career, a place he couldn't go on his own, a place only we could go together. In that moment Rollins knew he had what it took to slay the Beast, and he remembered that he is Seth friggin' Rollins and that's why he's standing here as the champion. The music interrupts and out comes The OC - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.