Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Lawler is filling in for Corey Graves this week, who is on vacation, according to Cole.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to a pop. Cole leads us to a video package on the recent attempted attacks to Reigns.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Roman Reigns

The music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler as Roman Reigns waits on him.

Ziggler takes the mic and says he wanted to tell Reign face to face - he's not some Twitter keyboard warrior, he wants to face Reigns like a man, but he's glad that Reigns is OK. Ziggler says he just doesn't get why Reigns gets all this attention for accidents almost happening to him, meanwhile... Ziggler is interrupted by a "you suck!" chant. Ziggler says he doesn't suck, he's trying to be the bigger man here, so the crowd needs to shut up. Ziggler says Reigns was almost hit by a lighting rig but that's nothing compared to the Spears he took from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Fans chant for Goldberg and Ziggler doesn't like it. Ziggler goes on ranting about how bad last week was, and how "it should be me" once again. Ziggler keeps talking and suddenly drops Reigns in the middle of the ring with a superkick.

The referee backs Ziggler off and checks on Reigns, who is still down. Fans chant "you still suck!" at Ziggler as he bounces around the ring and taunts Reigns, who is slow to recover. Fans chant for Goldberg again. The bell rings. Reigns dodges another superkick and knocks Ziggler out of the ring with a big right hand. They end up on the outside and Ziggler drops Reigns with a Zig Zag. We go to commercial with Reigns down on the floor as Ziggler stands over him.