- The finals of the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament are now official - Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) vs. Jordan Myles (ACH). This week's NXT episode saw Grimes defeat Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock) in the last semifinal match of the tournament. Above is video from the match and below is post-show video of Grimes talking to Dennis Arnell about facing Myles. Arnell asked Grimes if he's mentally and physically ready for Myles.

"Mentally and physically ready? You need to be asking Jordan Myles that question," Grimes said. "You need to be asking the guy that's been smiling through this whole entire tournament. You need to be asking him those kind of questions because Cameron Grimes... Cameron Grimes has been upset his whole entire life. I haven't really had much to live for and I haven't really had many accomplishments, but what I do have is two wins in this tournament and there's only one more that I need to have any opportunity at any NXT championship that's here. So, if you think I'm ready, you need to ask Myles the same question."

- WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley turns 47 years old today while WWE referee Mike Chioda turns 53, former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Prince Iaukea turns 55 and former WCW Tag Team Champion Jimmy "Bunkhouse Buck" Golden turns 69.

- Drake Maverick says he has no problems with pinning Maria Kanellis to regain the WWE 24/7 Title. Drake took to Twitter last night and issued a warning.

"I have no shame...No remorse... No fear... I WILL PIN A PREGNANT WOMAN TO BECOME 24/7 CHAMPION AGAIN. YES - I HAVE TWEETED THAT," Drake tweeted.

As noted, Maria mentioned on RAW that she will be at her OB-GYN appointment today just in case any Superstar wants to come pin her for the title while her legs are up in the stirrups. It will be interesting to see if they do a doctor's office title change today.

