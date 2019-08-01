- Above is the latest WWE Playback episode, featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and R-Truth. The WWE veterans take a look back at SummerSlam 2012, where they retained the WWE Tag Team Titles over Darren Young and Titus O'Neil.

- Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network. A contract signing will also take place for the NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" match between NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

- Finn Balor received a custom Major League All-Stars jersey on FS1 last night. Balor made the appearance to preview the MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid match. As noted, we can expect to see more WWE Superstars appear on Fox programming as we get closer to the SmackDown on Fox premiere on Friday, October 2, and then after the premiere.