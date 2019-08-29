- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring The Rock 'n' Sock Connection's most memorable moments.

This week marks 20 years since The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley formed the team on August 30, 1999, after Big Show and The Undertaker attacked The Rock on RAW. Rock would challenge them both to a match, but Mankind offered to be his partner and the rest was history. The Rock 'n' Sock Connection would go on to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles from Taker and Show that night. Rock and Foley last reunited in 2004 and held the WWE Tag Team Titles on three occasions.

- It was announced today that the weekend WWE NXT live events in Florida are being re-scheduled due to Hurricane Dorian. Friday's event in Jacksonville, FL will now take place on Friday, September 20. Saturday's show scheduled for Ft. Pierce, FL will now be held on Saturday, September 28.

- We noted back in July how Triple H sent a custom WWE Title belt to the England Cricket team for winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. As seen below, the team has received the title: