Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Matt Riddle facing Killian Dain, Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne, Damian Priest takes on Mansoor, Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne, and Undisputed Era will be in the house.

- Undisputed Era head out to the ring. NXT Champion Adam Cole on the mic and gloats about doing everything he says he would do, including defeating Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Toronto II. Cole says there is no question that he is the greatest NXT Champion that has ever lived. If there was a Mount Rushmore of NXT Champions, it would be Cole's face, four times. Strong on the mic, he says all four of them should be draped in gold, but the prophecy is yet to be fulfilled because they got screwed. Strong tells Dream, he didn't pin him, he pinned Pete Dunne, so that title run is on borrowed time.

O'Reilly reminds everyone that Fish ended up tagging him near the end of the match, and the illegal man got pinned, thus they did not lose to the NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Fish calls out NXT General Manager William Regal to make things right. Cole back on the mic, hypes up his stablemates and says it's only a matter of time before all of the group is holding gold.

They go to leave and out comes Jordan Myles, the winner of the NXT Breakout Tournament, receiving a future title shot. Cole says Myles must be joking, if he's going to challenge him, he offers up some ideas about Myles going after other champions. Cole says there's nothing more detrimental to a young career than losing in a championship match. Myles then hands over the contract, Cole goes to grab is, Myles drops it on the floor, gives Cole a "peace" hand sign and a big smile as he heads to the back.

- Earlier this week, Bronson Reed talks with the media. Reed talks about the tournament and how it was the biggest opportunity of his career thus far. Shane Thorne rolls up and says Reed already had his chance, and blew it. Thorne says after everything he's done for Reed, he completely wasted that chance. Reed then challenges Thorne to a match, Thorne accepts.

Mansoor vs. Damian Priest

Priest drops Mansoor, big boot to the face, punch to the face, and clubbing blows to the back. Mansoor tries to fight back, eats a knee, avoids Priest, hits a forearm, and then gets blasted by a forearm from Priest. Mansoor with the sneaky inside cradle two. He hits a bicycle kick, counters a chokeslam, dropkick, and sends Priest out to the floor. Mansoor with a flip over the top rope, clearing out Priest. Back in the ring, slingshot neckbreaker, Mansoor looks for a tornado DDT, but gets hit with a huge lariat. Priest with a release powerbomb, reckoning hits, pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

- Plug for NXT moving to the USA Network on September 18 to be a live, two-hour show.

Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne (with Aliyah)

Borne lands some kicks to the midsection, both wrestlers trade side headlocks. Yim with a shoulder block, shot to the throat. Aliyah then trips up Yim, Borne with a samoan drop, cover, two. Borne ties Yim up in the ropes and swings away, then puts a "Lower" sticker on Yim's back. Borne calls Yim a "loser," Yim punches her, and Borne slaps her back. Yim with a takedown into some ground and pound. Yim with a flurry of strikes and chops. Yim with more chops in the corner, hair whip across the ring, cannonball in the corner, protect ya neck lands clean, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

- Post-match, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler heads out to the stage with a mic in hand. Crowd very split between the two. Baszler calls Yim a badass and says Yim took her places she hasn't been in the ring. She continues that her and Yim don't have to stand across each other, like enemies, but rather stand beside her. Jessamyn Duke (who has an arm in her sling) and Marina Shafir pop up on the apron behind Yim. Baszler asks Yim for an answer, Yim goes right after Duke and Shafir. She gets dropped fairly quickly though as Baszler swings away as referees jump in to break things up.

- Next week: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic will finally get their rematch. The two hype their upcoming bout and talk about how both of them are hybrid athletes. We see clips from their first match where things ended in a double count-out.

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

Thorne gets pushed back to the ropes, Reed looks to back off and Thorne cracks him with a kick before slipping out to the ring for a quick taunt. Thorne looks for a kick, gets blocked and sent straight to the mat. Reed then just simply sits down on his back for a moment. Both up now and Throne lands some kicks to Reed's leg. Looks to leap over Reed and eats a sit-out spinebuster. Face wash kick in the corner, looks for a gorilla press, but Thorne with a claw to the eyes and then a chop block. Thorne with a fish hook, then a penalty kick to Reed's back.

Reed is slow to get up and Thorne goes for a handful of hair. Reed with some chops, Thorne counters with a dropkick and hits a big senton in the corner, pin, two. Spinning powerslam by Reed, big elbows, samoan drop. Thorne with a kick to the face. Reed counters with a splash, running senton, multiple splashes in the corner and Thorne rolls to the outside. Reed follows, sends him back in the ring. Reed heads to the top rope, Thorne trips him up though, shining wizard, cover, 1-2-3. Thorne has now beaten two from the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Winner: Shane Thorne via Pinfall

- NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream is hanging on a couch that is pushed out to the stage. Dream shows off some of his merchandise and lists off their prices, then says retaining his title at TakeOver (especially by pinning Pete Dunne) is priceless. Dream says it can be one man, two men, or the entire locker room, it doesn't matter, Dream is always on top. Dream calls out Roderick Strong and says if he wants a match, he better show Dream an experience he's never seen before, otherwise it will be "dream over" for Strong.

- In two weeks: NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Jordan Myles.

- Next week: The Street Profits will defend their tag titles against Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain