Tonight features NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Undisputed Era, Keith Lee takes on Dominik Dijakovic, Pete Dunne speaks out, and Io Shirai returns to the ring.

Io Shirai vs. Cami Fields

Shirai with a big dropkick right off the bat, running elbow in the corner. Fields lands a couple shots to the face and then eats a running punch from Shirai. Fields tries for a back body drop, Shirai lands on her feet, palm strike, double knees in the corner, Shirai heads to the top rope and hits a moonsault. Cover, 1-2-and Shirai lifts her opponent up. Shirai then locks a submission in on Fields for the quick tap out.

Winner: Io Shirai via Submission

- Post-match, Shirai grabs a kendo stick to beat up her opponent some more. LeRae runs out, steals it away, and smacks Shirai a few times. Shirai bolts up the ramp and LeRae yells at her from the ring.

- Video package for KUSHIDA, clips are shown from his matches thus far in NXT.

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Crowd very much in support of Lee as we get started. He taunts Dijakovic a bit as they lock up, Dijakovic with multiple strikes, Lee fires back with a few of his own. Lee leaps over Dijakovic and hits a shoulder block, dropping his opponent. Lee ties Dijakovic up in the ropes and hits a double chop to the chest. Dijakovic with a cyclone boot to the face that sends Lee to the mat. Dijakovic with some more big shots to Lee, tries for a suplex, no luck. Lee hits a back elbow, spinning forearm, and Lee ends up on the apron, tries to smash Dijakovic's head into the turnbuckle and he fights it off twice. Lee finally sends him into the turnbuckle, slingshot crossbody, pin, two.

Lee with a massive lariat, spinning Dijakovic inside out, cover, two-count. Both end up on the apron gets popped up and sent down on the apron. Referee starts up his ten-count, but Lee goes out and brings his opponent back into the ring. Dijakovic with some shots to Lee's chest, boot to the face, that sends Lee to the outside, Dijakovic with a fosbury flop. Dijakovic heads to the top rope for a clip, Lee catches him upside down in midair! Dijakovic recovers and hits a release suplex! Back to the top rope and he lands a moonsault for just a two-count.

Both big men make their way up to the top rope, Lee hits a spanish fly and actually lands on Dijakovic on the way down! Crowd is going ballistic after that move. Lee goes for the cover and Dijakovic still kicks out. Lee goes up, but is stopped on the second rope, Lee with a big back elbow sends his opponent to the mat. Lee looked for a moonsault, moving slow, and gets his leg kicked out from under him. Dijakovic nails feast your eyes for the 1-2-3. Crazy match.

Winner: Dominik Dijakovic via Pinfall

- Career retrospect for Johnny Gargano. Clips are shown from Gargano's early days in NXT, including his #DYI time with Tommaso Ciampa. More video is shown of his feud with Ciampa, and his most recent match against Adam Cole with the crowd giving him a "Thank You, Johnny" chant.

- At commentary, Mauro Ranallo talks about Gargano's achievements and gets interrupted by Shane Thorne. He talks some trash about Gargano and says he's nothing.

- Last week, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler offered Mia Yim a chance to become a member of the Four Horsewomen. Yim passed and ended up getting attacked by the group. Yim then yells at NXT General Manager William Regal about wanting another shot. He says she already had her opportunity at TakeOver, plus, she's the one who attacked them first, what does she expect?

- NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke heads out to the ring. Before they can say anything, out strolls Rhea Ripley to a big pop. Baszler holds back the other two and goes to say something. Ripley yanks the mic out of her hand, "I know what you're gonna say. You're gonna say you beaten everyone here. But you haven't beaten me, b----!" Crowd with some big "Rhea" chants. Baszler bails out of the ring with Shafir and Duke.

- Pete Dunne with a sitdown interview. He talks about TakeOver and how he came up short against the NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Dunne says if anyone wants to step to him, he'll break their fingers.

- Next week: Velveteen Dream versus Kona Reeves (non-title match), and NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Jordan Myles.

The Street Profits (c) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Championship)

Ford and Fish get us started, both trade wristlock control, drop toe hold by Fish and goes right into a neck crank. O'Reilly gets in there and continues to work over Ford's neck. Dawkins get the tag, runs over O'Reilly, slams him down to the mat. O'Reilly able to get the tag out, but Fish gets picked up and dumped down to the mat. Ford tagged and hits a massive dropkick. Double flapjack on O'Reilly, Dawkins lifts and drops Ford down on both opponents, cover, two. Ford yells, "Wrestling!" to the crowd for a pop.

Ford sent to the apron, kick to the face of Fish, penalty kick on O'Reilly, slingshot crossbody, cover, two. O'Reilly with a cheap shot to Ford's back, O'Reilly gets in there with some knee strikes, tags Fish back in with more strikes. Dragon screw leg whip, shin breaker, kick to Ford's leg, which has now become a focus. Ford finally leaps away to tag in Dawkins. Dawkins eats two kicks, but he's able to hit a double lariat. Big back body drop on O'Reilly, spinning splashes on both opponents in the corner, spear on Fish, pin, two.

Release german suplex on Dawkins, O'Reilly got the blind tag though and hits a chop block. Chase the dragon hits, cover, two. All four wrestlers end up down on the mat, they eventually get up and swing on each other. Ford eats a tandem dragon screw leg whip. Dawkins and O'Reilly in the ring now, Dawkins looks to slam O'Reilly and it gets reversed into a triangle choke. Dawkins eventually hits a buckle bomb, Ford tags in, uranage hits, Dawkins up top for the frog splash, cover, and Fish yanks O'Reilly out of the ring. Ford with a flip over the top rope and hardly clips either opponents and manages to land on his feet. Ford looks for the big frog splash in the ring, Undisputed Era hit the high-low combo for the 1-2-3. And new!

Winners: Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly via Pinfall to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

- Post-match, all of Undisputed Era celebrate the win.