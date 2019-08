Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in St. Petersburg, Florida:

* Isaiah Scott and Dio Maddin defeated Shane Thorne and Elliott Sexton

* Rhea Ripley defeated Lacey Lane

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak

* Damian Priest defeated Cal Bloom

* Cameron Grimes defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak retained over Kushida

* Io Shirai defeated Xia Li

* Pete Dunne defeated Roderick Strong