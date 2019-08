Thanks to Evan Sizemore for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Albany, New York:

* Breezango defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Kushida defeated Jaxson Ryker

* Damian Priest defeated Isaiah Scott

* Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox defeated Bianca Belair and Io Shirai

* Jordan Myles defeated Cameron Grimes

* Matt Riddle defeated Pete Dunne

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Mia Yim

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream defeated NXT Champion Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly