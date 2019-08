Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Venice, Florida:

* Arturo Ruas defeated Jeet Rama

* Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak defeated Angel Garza and Raul Mendoza

* Xia Li defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Danny Burch defeated Cal Bloom

* Cezar Bononi defeated Saurav Gurjar

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno

* Damian Priest defeated Keith Lee

* Jessi Kamea defeated Marina Shafir

* The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated The Street Profits and Dio Maddin