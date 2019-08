Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* The Street Profits defeated 3.0

* Bianca Belair defeated Taynara Conti

* Cezar Bononi defeated Denzel DeJournette

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Damian Priest defeated Danny Burch

* Kushida and Jordan Myles defeated The Outliers

* Dexter Lumis defeated Daniel Vidot

* Marina Shafir defeated Reina Gonzalez

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly