- Above is behind-the-scenes footage from the new "Cocktail Party" commercial for the WWE 2K20 video game, featuring Superstars and Legends, along with the cover stars for the video game - Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- The finals of the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament will air on next Wednesday's NXT episode, featuring Cameron Grimes vs. Jordan Myles. The match should be taped on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Arena before the "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event begins. Breezango vs. The Forgotten Sons was also announced for next Wednesday's show, and should be taped along with Grimes vs. Myles.

- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and praised Brie Bella when posting a "#TBT" photo from their SummerSlam 2014 match, which Stephanie won.

She wrote, "With #SummerSlam this Sunday, here is a #TBT of my match with Brie Bella: a fearless athlete, entrepreneur, brand builder, philanthropist, mother and so much more. Thank you for being such an inspiration @bellatwins! #WomensEvolution"

