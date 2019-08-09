- Above is an extended preview for Saturday's WWE NXT North American Title Triple Threat at the "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. The Velveteen Dream will defend his title against Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss turns 28 years old today.

- WWE SummerSlam Week continued in Toronto last night as Christian, Braun Strowman, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appeared at Rogers Centre as the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the New York Yankees, 12-6. Strowman threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Below are a few shots from the appearance: