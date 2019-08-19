WWE NXT is set to premiere on the USA network on Wednesday, September 18, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

The big news will be announced on tonight's RAW episode from St. Paul, Minnesota, according to the report.

NXT is scheduled to air for two hours each Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET, beginning on September 18. The Wednesday Night War will then begin on October 2 as AEW premieres on TNT, in the same timeslot.

It's believed that the locations for the first few NXT USA episodes will be confirmed tonight as well.

