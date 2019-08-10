WWE NXT Superstar Kavita Devi is currently out of action and will be undergoing surgery soon, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

Devi recently suffered a torn ACL and will be going under the knife on Thursday, August 15. There's no word yet on how the injury occurred.

Devi was signed after participating in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, despite losing in the first round to Dakota Kai. She also competed in the 2018 MYC, losing in the first round to Kaitlyn. She also competed in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, and was eliminated by Sarah Logan. Devi is the first female pro wrestler of Indian nationality to be signed by WWE.

Devi was still working NXT live events in late July. You can see her recent tweets below: