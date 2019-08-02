WWE NXT Superstar Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) took to Twitter today to confirm that she suffered a torn ACL at Saturday's NXT live event from Ft. Pierce, Florida.

Evers revealed that she will undergo surgery on Tuesday, August 6, likely in Birmingham, Alabama.

She wrote, "On Saturday night, my heart broke a little bit. At our NXT show in Florida, I tore my ACL. Those three letters have caused me to feel so much pain, disappointment and fear. I never thought that I would have to face this challenge and be ripped away from what makes my heart thrive-what I'm born to do. But here I am. That same passion that fueled me in the ring, will now push me to return to it. The unsettling, sorrowful, aching feelings will pass. I have incredible people in my corner; people who love me and believe in me and that means so much. I have surgery on Tuesday and Wednesday I begin my journey back to my home-the ring."

As noted, Evers was wrestling Lacey Lane when she suffered the leg injury on Saturday night. The match ended in a no contest due to the injury.

Evers participated in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, and worked as an NXT enhancement talent until being officially signed in February of this year.

You can see her full statement below: