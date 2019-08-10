Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" pre-show opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as Charly Caruso welcomes us. We see fans filing into the arena. Charly is joined by Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee.

The panel discusses tonight's NXT Women's Title match between champion Shayna Baszler and Mia Yim, and we get a video package. We also see backstage video from earlier today of NXT Champion Adam Cole and the rest of The Undisputed Era. Cole promises they will end the night by standing on top of the NXT mountain, draped in all of the gold. We get more panel discussion for tonight's card. They air a video package for tonight's Triple Threat between Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. Sam believes the match will steal the show.

We also get backstage video from earlier today of Johnny Gargano. Gargano talks about winning back the NXT Title and cementing his legacy tonight. Johnny Wrestling says he is back. We go back to the panel for more discussion on the match. They run down tonight's card and send us to another video package on the main event. After the video we get a message from NXT General Manager William Regal, who says there will be a definitive winner in tonight's main event. He reveals a huge Steel Cage for the final stipulation, and it's filled with weapons, including barbed wire and kendo sticks. We come back to the panel and they're shocked at the reveal. Charly sends us to one final video package to wrap the pre-show.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The lights go in the arena as a massive LED board lights up behind the stage. We get a special rendition of the NXT theme song as a video package plays. Mauro hypes the show as we go ringside to the announcers. We see the Spanish announce team at ringside.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits

We go right to the ring and out come NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next are Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

The bell rings and we get dueling chants early on as O'Reilly and Dawkins start off. Dawkins rushes O'Reilly into the corner after some words, but backs off and smiles. O'Reilly slaps him in the face as the referee tries to separate them. They tangle but Dawkins slams O'Reilly on the mat. Dawkins keeps control on the mat and slams O'Reilly again. Dawkins with more offense, dropping O'Reilly with a shoulder. Fish tags in and goes to work on Dawkins. Dawkins drops him with a shoulder.

Ford tags in for the double team, connecting with a dropkick for a pop. Ford takes Fish down for a 1 count. Ford keeps control and we get another quick tag and double team from the champions. Ford goes back at Fish but Fish unloads with strikes. Fish tosses Ford to the floor and tags in O'Reilly. Ford fights off the double team but gets dropped with a forearm. O'Reilly backs Ford into the corner with more offense as fans do dueling chants again. Both teams tangle at once. Fish gets sent to the floor and O'Reilly is dropped on his face with the double team. Ford ends up laid out on the floor by Fish. O'Reilly comes back in and goes at it with Dawkins. Dawkins chases O'Reilly out and back in but Fish tags in. Dawkins uppercuts O'Reilly down and slams Fish as he comes in off the tag. Fish drops Dawkins with a big elbow off the ropes.

Fish controls Dawkins for several minutes and keeps pounding while he's down. O'Reilly comes back in and keeps Dawkins down as fans try to rally for The Profits. Dawkins fights up and trades strikes with O'Reilly. Fish tags back in and goes to knock Ford off the apron but Ford dodges it. Fish turns around to a backdrop from Dawkins. Ford tags in and unloads on Fish. Fish with a big leaping lariat. Ford drops O'Reilly as he comes in. Ford with a belly-to-back and a standing moonsault to Fish for a close 2 count. Ford with more big offense to Fish but he can't get the win. O'Reilly knocks Dawkins off the apron. Fish eventually tags him back in for the big double team moves. Ford still kicks out at 2.

Fans chant "this is awesome!" as Ford fights off the challengers. Ford ends up on the top but he continues fighting his opponents off. Fish hits a super Exploder from the top. O'Reilly follows up with a big knee drop and then applies the ankle submission in the middle of the ring. Dawkins is down on the outside as Ford reaches for a rope. Fish flies in and nails Ford while he's locked in. O'Reilly re-positions the hold and tightens it. Dawkins runs in and slams O'Reilly onto Fish to break the hold. Fans go wild and chant for NXT as all four competitors are laid out.

Dawkins finally gets the hot tag and unloads on both opponents. Dawkins with a huge overhead belly-to-belly on O'Reilly for a pop. Dawkins takes the reactions in and waits for Kyle but runs into a big knee strike. Dawkins gets caught in a guillotine by Kyle as Ford comes off the top with a big Blockbuster. Fish breaks the pin up just in time. Both teams trade shots in the middle of the ring now. O'Reilly and Ford are the only ones in the ring now. Ford sends Kyle out and runs the ropes, nailing a huge dive on both of his challengers. Fish and Kyle come back in. Dawkins hits a Spear on both. Ford follows up with a big Frogsplash on O'Reilly for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Street Profits

- After the match, Ford and Dawkins raise their titles and celebrate as the music hits. They exit the ring as we go to replays. We come back to The Street Profits dancing with fans in the crowd. They go through the crowd to the back as the camera follows.