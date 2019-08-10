- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" Pre-show video for tonight, featuring Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee.

- The following NXT TV matches were taped tonight at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to air on Wednesday's WWE Network episode:

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Forgotten Sons

* Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

NXT spoilers for Wednesday are at this link.

- Triple H took to Twitter before "Takeover: Toronto 2019" and hyped the show, giving props to his team and the roster.

He wrote, "The first show of #SummerSlam weekend. A lot of work from an incredible team and unbelievable talent. We're ready to take over the @WWENetwork LIVE at 7pm ET with #NXTTakeOver: Toronto! #WeAreNXT"

You can see the full tweet and photos below: