- Above is the latest episode of "I Just Love Kicks" from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The 35th episode features WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Kofi showing off their limited edition custom WWE - Converse sneakers at the Foot Locker store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- WWE stock was down 0.59% today, closing at $73.81 per share. Today's high was $74.66 and the low was $73.40.

- As noted, WWE NXT Breakout Tournament winner Jordan Myles announced on this week's show that he will be using his title shot for a match against NXT Champion Adam Cole. WWE has confirmed that title match for the September 4 episode on the WWE Network. Below is the full announcement: