- Above is the latest episode of "I Just Love Kicks" from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The 35th episode features WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Kofi showing off their limited edition custom WWE - Converse sneakers at the Foot Locker store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
- WWE stock was down 0.59% today, closing at $73.81 per share. Today's high was $74.66 and the low was $73.40.
- As noted, WWE NXT Breakout Tournament winner Jordan Myles announced on this week's show that he will be using his title shot for a match against NXT Champion Adam Cole. WWE has confirmed that title match for the September 4 episode on the WWE Network. Below is the full announcement:
Jordan Myles challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole on the Sept. 4 edition of NXT
Jordan Myles has worn an effervescent smile since arriving to NXT earlier this year, and if all goes according to plan, he'll have even more reason to smile after Sept. 4, when he challenges Adam Cole for the NXT Championship on WWE Network.
Myles wasted little time declaring his intentions and cashing in his contract for a guaranteed title opportunity, his reward for winning the inaugural NXT Breakout Tournament. In setting his sights on Cole's NXT Title, Myles is also aiming high, deciding to go after the top championship on the black-and-gold brand.
Although Cole initially laughed off Myles' challenge, there is plenty of reason for The Undisputed ERA leader to take Myles seriously. Even though the high-flying Texan is new to NXT, he's anything but a neophyte inside the ring, with more than a decade of experience facing stiff competition from around the world. And as he showed in the Breakout Tournament — where he strung together wins over Boa, Angel Garza and Cameron Grimes — he's a tough man to keep down.
Don't miss this historic title match when NXT streams Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.