There's been a lot of speculation on WWE NXT eventually moving out of Full Sail Live as the Wednesday Night War with AEW heats up. However, WWE plans on running Full Sail weekly at least through December 18.
As seen below, WWE announced today when tickets for the weekly NXT shows will go on sale. As noted, the September 18 and September 25 shows are sold out.
NXT will begin airing live each Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET on the USA Network, beginning September 18.
Below is the full announcement on tickets for NXT TV at Full Sail Live:
How to get tickets to NXT TV on USA Network
The news is out: NXT is going live, expanding to two hours and moving to USA Network starting Sept. 18, and it's all emanating from the black-and-gold's home arena at Full Sail University!
Although the Sept. 18 USA Network debut and Sept. 25 TV are sold out, tickets for NXT TV starting with the Oct. 2 episode will be made available on a staggered basis starting Monday, Sept. 9.
Check out the on-sale schedule below, and for more details, head to nxttickets.ticketforce.com/LIVETV.
Oct. 2 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. ET
Oct. 9 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 9, at 12 noon ET
Oct. 16 NXT TV – On sale Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. ET
Oct. 23 NXT TV – On sale Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12 noon ET
Oct. 30 NXT TV – On sale Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. ET
Nov. 6 NXT TV – On sale Friday, Sept. 13, at 12 noon ET
Nov. 13 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. ET
Nov. 20 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 16, at 12 noon ET
Nov. 27 NXT TV – On sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. ET
Dec. 4 NXT TV – On sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 12 noon ET
Dec. 11 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. ET
Dec. 18 NXT TV – On sale Monday, Sept. 23, at 12 noon ET
Don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting new chapter in NXT history!