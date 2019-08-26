There's been a lot of speculation on WWE NXT eventually moving out of Full Sail Live as the Wednesday Night War with AEW heats up. However, WWE plans on running Full Sail weekly at least through December 18.

As seen below, WWE announced today when tickets for the weekly NXT shows will go on sale. As noted, the September 18 and September 25 shows are sold out.

NXT will begin airing live each Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET on the USA Network, beginning September 18.

Below is the full announcement on tickets for NXT TV at Full Sail Live: