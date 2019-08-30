NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff will taker place tomorrow from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Join us for live coverage beginning at 1:30 pm ET for the pre-show, the main card begins at 2:00 pm ET. The event will stream on the WWE Network.

Tomorrow's card will feature WALTER defending the WWE UK Championship against Tyler Bate. Also, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Kay Lee Ray, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang.

Below is the full card for the event.

WWE UK CHAMPIONSHIP

WALTER (c) vs. Tyler Bate

NXT UK WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Toni Storm (c) vs. Kay Lee Ray

NXT UK TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Zack Gibson and James Drake (c) vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey

Noam Dar vs. Travis Banks